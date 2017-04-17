Police draw guns in quiet Burlington neighborhood

Guns were drawn in a quiet Burlington neighborhood Monday.

"It's not something you ever see around here,” Luke MacDonald said.

Burlington Police had their guns aimed at the second-story window of unit 102 in the Redrocks development Monday afternoon. Police say they were at the condo on Austin Drive to conduct a search warrant. They tell us federal and state agents helped because of the suspects’ alleged involvement with drugs, illegal firearms and human trafficking.

"I came home for a little bit just to do some stuff related to my job and just happened to time it perfectly with the officer coming out of the building and with someone in handcuffs," said MacDonald.

Two men were arrested at the scene. Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo told WCAX News he could not talk about the case since the U.S. attorney for Vermont is prosecuting it. We asked him and the mayor to speak about safety concerns among residents. They both declined our requests for interviews.

“It's unsettling, I don't know what was going on but seeing guns drawn is sort of the next level up in terms of feeling insecure,” Jim Hester said.

City records show Kevin and Mary Forman own the property but it's not clear if they or someone else lives there. Multiple neighbors told us they have been suspicious of the unit for years. No one at the unit agreed to speak with us Monday afternoon, so we gave the Formans a call.

"Right now's not the time to talk. Thank you," said a person who answered the phone.

Many people who live in the complex say they were surprised by the severity of the allegations so close to their homes.

"People are just really nice here and laid back. There's a lot of families and a lot of dogs, so it was kind of the last place I expected to see that,” MacDonald said.

Residents in the neighborhood tell us at least two families have moved out of their nearby units because of behavior at the unit.

We reached out to the U.S. attorney for Vermont for comment but had not yet heard back when this story was published.