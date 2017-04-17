Police draw guns in quiet Burlington neighborhood

Lisa Sayman last saw Randal Gebo July fifth. "I knew something was kind of funny with him when he came in,” said Lisa, Gebo’s ex-girlfriend.
Lisa Sayman last saw Randal Gebo July fifth. "I knew something was kind of funny with him when he came in,” said Lisa, Gebo’s ex-girlfriend.
A slew of charges for an Essex Junction woman accused of drugged driving.
A slew of charges for an Essex Junction woman accused of drugged driving.
Randal Gebo is behind bars.
Randal Gebo is behind bars.
An arrest warrant is revealing new details about a person of interest in a Vermont homicide case.
An arrest warrant is revealing new details about a person of interest in a Vermont homicide case.
A Rutland City teen is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old earlier this month.
A Rutland City teen is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old earlier this month.
A well-known Vermont lawyer found himself on the other side of the law and now he'll spend more than a year in prison.
A well-known Vermont lawyer found himself on the other side of the law and now he'll spend more than a year in prison.
A Richmond man who recently won a $100,000 settlement from the city of Burlington over a false drug arrest is back in jail on a drug charge.
A Richmond man who recently won a $100,000 settlement from the city of Burlington over a false drug arrest is back in jail on a drug charge.
More than 100 dairy cows and calves were killed in a barn fire in Northern New York.
More than 100 dairy cows and calves were killed in a barn fire in Northern New York.