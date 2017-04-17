Quantcast

Stowe police search for burglary suspects

STOWE, Vt. -

Police in Stowe are looking for a pair of burglary suspects.

Police responded to an alarm at the Irving gas station early Sunday morning. Officers discovered that the business had been broken into. A short time later it was discovered that the Riverbend Market located on Bridge Street was also burglarized. Security video recovered at both locations show the same two suspects entering the closed businesses and making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Around the same time Stowe Police responded to a burglary at the Stowe Car-Wash on Rte. 100. Evidence indicates these break-ins are all related.

