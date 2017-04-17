Could expanding ankle monitoring save Vt. big bucks?

The cheaper option could be the right option when it comes to keeping track of accused criminals.

A simple anklet could hold the power to save heaps of cash for taxpayers and maintain family ties.

Amber Parson's 5-year-old just lost his first tooth. The mother of two, almost missed the moment, and thousands like it, big and small over the last year.

"If not for that bracelet, I would have been incarcerated this whole time," said Parson.

She's charged with crimes associated with making meth, but instead of waiting behind bars, she's home. The Windham County Sheriff's Office tracks her every move through a computer program monitoring compliance.



Her trip through the justice system is on month nine, during which she's sought substance abuse help, volunteered at the library and gave birth to her second child.



She's largely prohibited from leaving the porch but she does get to spend her time with her kids.

"Sitting in jail doesn't give you the opportunity to be able to do what I've been able to do out here," said Parson.

Other alleged offenders like her keep working as their case plays out. Keeping digital tabs on those in the program rather than locking them up, adds up to big savings for taxpayers.



Windham County Sheriff Keith Clark says Parson's home rather than prison pregnancy is a prime example.

"If you add that all up, you're probably saving the state more than $100,000 that one case alone covered our cost for the year," said Clark.

Imprisoning a female inmate can cost $80,000 a year, or $220 a day. Monitoring runs less than $30 a day and those on the program are less likely to reoffend.



The state of Vermont is counting on savings this year. This program and another one designed for convicts operated by the Department of Corrections, are set to be expanded to cut costs elsewhere.

Clark says saving families like Parson's is even more valuable than the cash.

"This is why we do this program. You can look at the money, you can look at Public Safety, you look at can you change someone's behavior and their life with something as simple as a $3.20 monitor and a little effort, and that's the difference," said Clark.

Only a handful of offenders like Parson are currently in the pilot program. But sheriffs hope to increase that number to 60 as soon as possible.