9 puppies fight uphill battle after being abandoned

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Nine puppies are fighting an uphill battle after they were abandoned.

The Central Vermont Humane Society said they got the call from another local animal shelter last Tuesday after the pups were left in a box outside with no mom in sight.

The puppies were just days old and they have to be fed with syringes and tiny bottles and require around-the-clock care.

The humane society says they've doubled in weight, but they're still taking it a day at a time.

It'll be weeks before they're able to be adopted out.

