Cheers to Vermont's Make The Cut Homebrew Challenge winner

More than a hundred Vermonters entered their best beers and now we have a winner in the Make The Cut Homebrew Challenge.

Who's small batch beer has the chance to go big time?



The Beverage Warehouse teamed up with Farrell Distributing and 14th Star Brewing giving homebrewers a chance at a commercial run.

After several rounds of judging by industry experts and beer connoisseurs two suds were selected out of 120 entries. Those beers were then replicated in commercial batches at 14th Star and distributed at bars and restaurants around the state. Beer drinkers then picked the fan favorite and overall winner. The two finalists were: Ted Ortiz Y Pino of Georgia who made a Fruit Sour Beer and Chris Kesler of Jericho who made an IPA.



More than a thousand people voted. And it was close! Just 19 votes separated the two. But in the end, the winner of the third annual Make The Cut competition is Ted Ortiz Y Pino with a beer he calls Squeeze of the Day.

Now, the winning brew gets a commercial run of canned beers, $1,000 from the Bevie and Ted will serve his beer at the Vermont Brewers Fest in Burlington.