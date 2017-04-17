UVM strives to serve more real food

UVM says it's making big strides to serve real food.

The university has been working to serve more local food at its dining halls and says it reached its goal of 20 percent "real food" three years early. One student told us it was inspiring to see the community wide effort to go local.

"It was really inspiring to not only work with them, but to learn exactly what we are doing that his helping the local economy and local farmers," said Olivia Pena.

The staff and students are not resting on their current success. They've announced a new goal of reaching 25 percent "real food" by 2020.

The university also plans to open a new dining hall this coming fall.