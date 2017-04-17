What is 'swatting'?

Police say Wednesday's threat at Essex High School appears to be a case of swatting.

Swatting is when someone contacts first responders and says an emergency situation is either ongoing or about to happen. The threat is designed to send a massive emergency response to the scene, possibly even a SWAT team.

Local and state police and the FBI responded to Essex High School searching the school while it was on lockdown.

Duane Dunston teaches cybersecurity at Champlain College. He joined WCAX to talk more about swatting.

