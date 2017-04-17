Quantcast

Family homeless after Isle La Motte fire

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. -

A family of four is homeless in Isle La Motte after their home went up in smoke.

But the fire went out before firefighters even got there.

The chief says a Swanton firefighter was delivering firewood when he spotted smoke and called it in. But by the time fire crews got there the flames were gone.

They say with all the windows closed, there wasn't enough air to feed the fire.

No one was hurt, but three cats are still missing.

