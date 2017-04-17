Simon Pearce product awarded to Boston Marathon winners

Quantcast

QUECHEE, Vt. -

The Boston Marathon was Monday and winners got to take home a piece of Vermont.

Simon Pearce says first place finishers were awarded a handmade glass-blown Pure Water Vase as part of a partnership with the official awards sponsors.

If you'd like to get one yourself they're not cheap. They retail for $1,500.

