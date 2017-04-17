Quantcast

Wilmington man sentenced in child porn case - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Wilmington man sentenced in child porn case

Posted: Updated:
WILMINGTON, Vt. -

A Wilmington man is going to prison for possessing child porn.

Ray Boles, 59, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars. He'll then be on supervised release for another decade.

Investigators say the punishment stems from material found on his computer in 2011.

Boles was previously sentenced in 2001 to 15 months in prison on a separate child porn charge.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.