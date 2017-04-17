Wilmington man sentenced in child porn case

A Wilmington man is going to prison for possessing child porn.
Ray Boles, 59, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars. He'll then be on supervised release for another decade.
Investigators say the punishment stems from material found on his computer in 2011.
Boles was previously sentenced in 2001 to 15 months in prison on a separate child porn charge.
Lisa Sayman last saw Randal Gebo July fifth. "I knew something was kind of funny with him when he came in,” said Lisa, Gebo’s ex-girlfriend.
A slew of charges for an Essex Junction woman accused of drugged driving.
Randal Gebo is behind bars.
An arrest warrant is revealing new details about a person of interest in a Vermont homicide case.
A Rutland City teen is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old earlier this month.
A well-known Vermont lawyer found himself on the other side of the law and now he'll spend more than a year in prison.
A Richmond man who recently won a $100,000 settlement from the city of Burlington over a false drug arrest is back in jail on a drug charge.
More than 100 dairy cows and calves were killed in a barn fire in Northern New York.
