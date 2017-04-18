Updates on traffic changes on Burlington's North Avenue

When they first took out a lane on Burlington's North Avenue in the New North End, a survey showed drivers were split down the middle on how they felt about it.

It used to be four lanes and for the last 10 months, it's been down to three lanes with a turn in the middle and a bike lane. But is it really working to make travel easier through the North End?

"The traffic is backed up. People are late for work. It was better the other way," said Celia Miller, who lives on North Ave. "I have problems getting on the avenue, especially in the morning when people go to work."

Miller says she sometimes has to wait in her driveway for 10 minutes before pulling out because the traffic is bad.

Several more locals we spoke with echoed her disappointment with the new road, citing long lines of traffic and bicycles as their main complaints.

"I've had bikes pull out in front of me and I have had to slam on the brakes," said Robert Burdo, who lives in the New North End.

We tried to talk to commuters while they were stuck in traffic but cars were not stopped long enough to ask them questions. We wanted to know just how long it takes to get through North Avenue. It took us about 3 minutes to get all the way to Route 127 and we were driving at about 25 mph.

"People have to be patient," said Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works. "It may take you 5 minutes instead of 3, I don't deny that. But in the end, those days are more the anomaly than the routine."

Spencer says that tens of thousands of cars drive on North Avenue every day, the most coming between 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. We drove this route four times during that peak morning rush and got the same results as we did during our on camera test.

Spencer says their one-year trial of the road will be finishing in June and then more data will be collected and another survey will be given to residents of the New North End. The difference this time around is that a third party polling company out of Castleton will crunch the data and issue the survey rather than Public Works. Those findings will be presented to the City Council at the end of June.