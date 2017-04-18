Updates on traffic changes on Burlington's North Avenue

We're learning more about the person of interest in a Middlesex homicide investigation. And the victim's sister says Cindy Cook was having "issues" with her boyfriend.
We're learning more about the person of interest in a Middlesex homicide investigation. And the victim's sister says Cindy Cook was having "issues" with her boyfriend.
A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.
A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.
Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.
Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state won't tolerate landlords who refuse to rent to people because they have children.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state won't tolerate landlords who refuse to rent to people because they have children.
The Burlington Electric Department is encouraging the community to reduce its energy use during what's expected to be a hot summer day.
The Burlington Electric Department is encouraging the community to reduce its energy use during what's expected to be a hot summer day.
Randal Gebo is behind bars.
Randal Gebo is behind bars.
Lisa Sayman last saw Randal Gebo July fifth. "I knew something was kind of funny with him when he came in,” said Lisa, Gebo’s ex-girlfriend.
Lisa Sayman last saw Randal Gebo July fifth. "I knew something was kind of funny with him when he came in,” said Lisa, Gebo’s ex-girlfriend.
A slew of charges for an Essex Junction woman accused of drugged driving.
A slew of charges for an Essex Junction woman accused of drugged driving.