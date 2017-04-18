Paperwork mix-up threatens tenure of Vt. health care regulator

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An apparent clerical error could threaten the tenure of a member of Vermont's health care regulating board who was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.

Vermont Public Radio reports that officials in the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott say they can't find any record of the November appointment to the Green Mountain Care Board of Robin Lunge. The administration is seeking to oust her.

The five-member board regulates Vermont's $5 billion health care industry.

Lunge was the director of health care reform in the Shumlin administration and led his failed push to create a single-payer health care system.

State law requires that the governor advise the Senate of Lunge's appointment so it can proceed with confirmation. The Scott administration contends there is no evidence that occurred.

