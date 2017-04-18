Vermont office workers get new home after toxic scare

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has reached an agreement on new offices for nearly 80 state employees who were displaced from their building earlier this month because of elevated levels of cancer-causing chemicals in the air.

The Caledonian Record reports Tuesday that the former microDATA building in St. Johnsbury has been chosen. Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole said the state signed a five-year lease for the building.

About 85 state Human Services employees were moved earlier this month. Test results found that PCE and TCE were present above levels of concern in two of the three buildings, while chloroform was present slightly above a level of concern in one of the two buildings.

