Gov. Scott reflects on first 100 days

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, reflects upon his first 100 days in office.

The governor argues he's taken substantial steps to improve the economy and make government more efficient.

Scott has enjoyed a few big political wins like convincing House lawmakers to propose a tax and spending plan that does not raise taxes or fees.

The governor says he's pleased with the progress that's been made less than four months into his two-year term, but he says the focus is on the future and ensuring the Legislature passes a balanced budget, affordable housing is available and further modernization state government.

"If we rethink how state government works, how we balance the state budget, educate our kids and train our workforce, we can support our businesses and create more economic opportunity for all Vermonters," said Scott.

In a press release, the administration outlined nearly 100 highlights of efforts to grow the economy, make the state more affordable, protect the vulnerable and improve government operation. Many of those bullet points though amounted in progress efforts, or proposals, several of which gained no traction with the Legislature.