Gov. Scott reflects on first 100 days

We're learning more about the person of interest in a Middlesex homicide investigation. And the victim's sister says Cindy Cook was having "issues" with her boyfriend.
There are allegations of sexual misconduct against a Thetford Academy student.
A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.
Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.
The mayor of Burlington, Vermont, wants officials to look into the city's lifeguard policies and review unused mooring platforms in Lake Champlain after a teen drowned while swimming to one of the structures.
A federal receiver overseeing a Vermont ski resort that was part of a massive fraud scheme will receive $1.3 million to cover his expenses.
The board of trustees of the New England Center for Circus Arts has resigned, following the resignation of the executive director, amid an outcry over the dismissal of the prominent circus school's founders.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state won't tolerate landlords who refuse to rent to people because they have children.
