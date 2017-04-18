University of Vermont Foundation names new president

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont Foundation is getting a new president and CEO.

The foundation announced Monday that Shane Jacobson, currently the vice president for development and alumni relations at Grinnell College in Iowa, will start his new job in Burlington on May 30.

Jacobson will be returning to the University of Vermont Foundation. He was the foundation's first employee, hired eight months before its formal launch in January 2012. Jacobson was later appointed vice president for development, a position he served in until he left for Grinnell College in 2014.

The foundation is a nonprofit corporation established to manage private support for the University of Vermont.

