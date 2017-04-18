New York state warns of increased wildfire risk

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state officials are warning residents of the dangers of wildfires.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration announced Monday that higher-than-normal temperatures and seasonal winds could heighten the risk of wildfires this spring.

The state has banned open burning through May 14.

Brush fires often are a problem in the spring as rising temperatures and dry grass can create potentially dangerous situations.

The governor's office says crews have recently responded to reports of fires in Albany, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Essex, Herkimer, Orange and Saratoga counties.

Cuomo's office says residents can prepare for possible brush fires by inspecting their home's exterior, removing dead leaves or vegetation and keeping a working hose connected to an outdoor faucet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.