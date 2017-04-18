Thousands of tickets issued during NY distracted driving sweep

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state troopers issued more than 15,000 tickets during a five-day sweep targeting drivers using electronic devices.

About 2,000 of the tickets issued from April 6-10 were for distracted driving. Troopers issued about twice as many speeding tickets.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says police are targeting distracted driving because it too often leads to avoidable tragedies.

The campaign was funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

