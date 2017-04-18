Quantcast

Vt. man charged with identity theft

MENDON, Vt. -

Police say a Rutland man stole a woman's identity and used it to get a credit card.

Vermont State Police say John Ennis, 25, charged $4,000 to the card.

Investigators say the victim reported the theft to police when she got the bill.

Ennis is charged with identity theft and false pretense. He's due in court in June.

