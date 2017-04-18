Police: Driver hit moose, abandoned car

Vermont State Police say a driver hit a moose and then abandoned their car.

It happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield at about 11:20 p.m. Monday. Police say they found the purple Cadillac CTS in the median with extensive damage.

Witnesses told police the driver left in another vehicle. Police have not identified the driver and say they are still investigating the crash.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say crashes like this are more common in the spring. They say moose are on the move from their wintering areas to spring feeding spots. They're more likely to be crossing the roads, especially after dark or early in the morning, which makes them harder for drivers to see.

Last year, 63 moose were hit on Vermont highways.