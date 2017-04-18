Quantcast

2 arrested on drug charges in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. -

Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Richmond.

Police executed a search warrant Monday at the home of Eric Harrington and Rebecca Urban. Investigators say they found an undetermined quantity of powder heroin, prescription medication and packaging material consistent with drug dealing.

The couple's children were living in the home at the time of the arrest. DCF has ordered the children to be transferred into the custody of family members.

