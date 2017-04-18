Zoning court appeal threatens Burlington mall project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Critics of a Burlington mall redevelopment project are appealing the project to the Vermont Environmental Court.
Burlington Town Center owner and developer Don Sinex says the court will hear the appeal by local residents of the new zoning permit issued by the city. In a statement released Monday, Sinex called the "unyielding opposition" of residents "disappointing."
Representing the 57 people making the appeal, Attorney John Franco told the Burlington Free Press the project did not get a thorough review when it first faced the city's Development Review Board.
Franco says residents feel the project is too big for downtown Burlington, and it does not provide enough parking for its size.
Sinex says he expects the appeal to go his way when it faces the environmental judge.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
