Crews work to slow old fuel oil flowing into Vermont stream

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - Crews have traced the source of an oil flow into a stream in a Vermont town.

The Burlington Free Press reports the oil seeping into the Allen Brook in Williston has been traced to a buried storage tank.

A hazardous site specialist with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says a collection ditch slowed the flow of what he describes as decades-old heating fuel.

Authorities were alerted to an oily sheen and odor in the creek by nearby school employees Friday. The specialist says the oil may have been pushed into the stream by the weight of construction materials stored on the site.

A state-contracted crew prepared to remove the pollutant Monday.

The Allen Brook watershed is Williston's largest, according to the town's website.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.