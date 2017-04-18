Quantcast

How to avoid beaver trouble - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

How to avoid beaver trouble

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A viewer tipped us off to beaver trouble at her camp on Lake Champlain.

We went to Colchester to check out the damage and brought Fish and Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier with us to see how you can avoid similar problems.

If you’re having trouble at your own property see these additional tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife: http://www.vtfishandwildlife.com/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=4395079

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.