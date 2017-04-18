How to avoid beaver trouble

A viewer tipped us off to beaver trouble at her camp on Lake Champlain.

We went to Colchester to check out the damage and brought Fish and Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier with us to see how you can avoid similar problems.

If you’re having trouble at your own property see these additional tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife: http://www.vtfishandwildlife.com/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=4395079