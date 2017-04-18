How potential reform could impact ongoing mental health crisis in NH

WCAX News recently told you about the lack of beds for mental health patients and the impact that's having on emergency rooms in Vermont. It turns out New Hampshire is dealing with a similar situation and those on the front lines say they worry that changes in health care as a whole could make the problem worse.

"The challenge is multifaceted and some of it is longstanding," said Ken Norton, New Hampshire Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness executive director.

On any given day last month in New Hampshire, there were 44 adults and four kids being boarded in emergency rooms while they waited to receive care for mental illness.

"There is a lack of inpatient capacity. There is a lack of community resources, there is a lack of step down or step up receiving facility beds or partial hospital day-treatment programs," said Norton.

Norton says the recession of 2008, the stigma around mental health and inadequate insurance coverage have all contributed to the problem.

"People were refused insurance and ultimately, the level of services, hospital involvement, the level of private inpatient psychiatric beds, some of the other step down things all just kind of went away," said Norton.

He worries that health care reform in Washington could exacerbate the crisis if, for example, caps for mental health coverage are imposed.

Norton updates lawmakers in Concord and the governor on a regular basis. He says the crisis in New Hampshire can be turned around but it will take time and money.

"We have been advocating for statewide mobile crisis response. When somebody is in crisis, a team comes to them which includes peer support. We have been advocating for increased reimbursement rates for services for the community mental health centers to address the workforce development issue. And we have been advocating for more beds," said Norton.

Related Story:

Special Report: Emergency Rooms in Crisis