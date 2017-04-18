Bill restricting food stamps won't come up for House vote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An effort to restrict the use of food stamps in New Hampshire won't be moving forward this year.

A House committee retained the bill Tuesday, meaning it won't be voted on this session. The decision comes after the Senate endorsed the bill along party lines but throngs of people, including advocates for low-income residents, came out in opposition to it.

The legislation would have tightened eligibility requirements for receiving food assistance, which is paid for by the federal government. Republicans say it was aimed at ensuring only truly needy people received help. Democrats say the changes could have forced thousands of families and children to go hungry.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.