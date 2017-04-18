Teaching kids good eating habits

Building healthy eating habits are crucial when it comes to kids.

"Kids will eat what we give them, so when we are feeding our kids we need to start by feeding them the healthy foods," said Dr. David Montgomery, a cardiologist at the Piedmont Heart Institute.

And when it comes to heart health, the sooner the better according to researchers at Northwestern University's Fineburg School of Medicine.

"You actually can develop coronary heart disease, plaque in the heart arteries as early as 8-, 9-, 10-years-old. Obesity, cholesterol, blood pressure, eating the wrong things and then things like sedentary lifestyle, those are all very firm, hard, fast, risk factors for heart disease," Montgomery said.

So what should parents do?

"Your kids are going to do what you do, they're not going to necessarily do what you say, so if they see you planning your meals around fruit and vegetables they'll be more apt to do that themselves," Montgomery said.

And get them up and moving. According to the National Institutes of Health, kids need about an hour of physical activity every day. And if parents join in, those healthy habits will be formed in no time.