Doyle Poll results in

Sen. Bill Doyle's nearly five-decade tenure in the Vermont Senate came to an end in January but he's still intrigued by how voters feel about the issues.

More than 7,000 Vermonters responded to Doyle's annual 15-question Town Meeting Day survey and the results came out Tuesday.

According to the numbers, few feel the state is successfully fighting back against the opiate epidemic.

More than twice as many are satisfied with their local school district than unsatisfied.

Thoughts on the Vermont economy are a mixed bag, with a little more than one-third saying they are optimistic about the local economy, slightly more saying no and the remainder unsure.

We asked Doyle how he decides what questions to ask.

"Sometimes people make suggestions on what questions I should ask. Mostly, I follow what are the key issues in the Legislature and try to follow that or find out what the governor's program is," Doyle explained.

This year, Doyle also asked about Health Care, renewable energy and taxes among other topics.

While the survey does have thousands of responses, the results need to be taken with a grain of salt. That's because those who fill it out are not randomly selected but opt-in.

Full results: