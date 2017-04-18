New effort to fight opiate epidemic in Northern NY

A big announcement Tuesday in the North Country to help inmates struggling with drug addiction.

"What we're announcing today is a program, a startup, to introduce our inmates back to society with the help that they need to get over behavioral issues and this awful opioid crisis that we're having here in the North Country," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department got about $17,000 from the state for a new drug counseling program and they'll put in another $10,000-$15,000 of their own money, along with $12,000 from the Champlain Valley Family Center.

The sheriff's department says many drug users end up getting rearrested because they don't get the right treatment. They hope this program will prevent that.

Sheriff Dave Favro says when he first started with the department in 2003, it was rare to have more than a few women incarcerated in the county jail. Now, they have 50-70 at a time and he says most of them are there on drug charges.

"Think about the rollout cost that we as a community and as a government are spending when we bring somebody's mom in here. Now, we have to find foster care which has been a big problem. We have to find parents that can step up to the plate. We have transportation issues. Now, we have employability issues," Favro said.

He says 90 percent of their nearly 300 inmates-- male and female-- struggle with drug abuse. Now, the department hopes to tackle the problem and bring in full-time substance abuse counselors to get inmates the right treatment.

People we spoke with say they support it.

"I think it's a very good idea," said Raymond Lasalle of Plattsburgh. "They need someone to help these people, and lock up the sellers."

"I feel it's wrong to put them in jail because where are you helping them if they're sitting in jail? You're just giving them the opportunity when they get out, they're going to go right back," said Charles Lasalle of Plattsburgh.

Getting out and going back to bad habits is what the department hopes the two counselors will be able to prevent.

"We're going to be providing education. We're going to be providing referral services to those upon their discharge from the jail. They have a place to go to. We will be looking at things that you don't normally think of in a jail like safe, stable housing," said Constance Wille, the director of Champlain Valley Family Services.

The funding covers costs for a year. After that, the jail needs to get additional funding to continue it. They're hoping the data they collect this year will tell them whether it's working.