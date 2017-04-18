Woman charged in St. Albans arson investigation

There is an ongoing arson investigation at a home for people with mental health and other life challenges. Now, a resident is charged and police say she admitted to them that she did it, "just because."

Crews say the fire wasn't the problem when they arrived on Bank Street in St. Albans just before noontime Tuesday. It was the woman refusing to get out.

"She didn't want to leave, so she was helped to be removed from the building," said Chief Harold Cross, St. Albans Town Fire Department.

The chief says the fire was knocked down quickly and they also quickly realized this was likely a case of arson.

"We have an indication and all indications are that it's been set," said Cross.

Within hours, Monique Teague, 44, was before a judge denying a first-degree arson charge. The fire started on her couch. The building left with mostly smoke and water damage.

Teague is behind bars awaiting competency hearings. Police say the building is a Pathways Houseand that some clients are being temporarily displaced. As of 6 p.m. we reached out to Pathways, but have not heard back.