Accident kills construction worker on wind power project

An accident on the site of a new wind power project in southern Vermont has taken the life of construction worker.

Vermont State Police say a crane being operated at the Deerfield Wind site in Searsburg struck a high tension transmission line electrocuting the crane operator, David Sprague of Windham, Maine.

Police and state safety investigators are looking into how the accident happened.

Avangrid Renewables broke ground on the 15-turbine project in Searsburg in December.