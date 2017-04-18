Quantcast

Accident kills construction worker on wind power project - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Accident kills construction worker on wind power project

Posted: Updated:
SEARSBURG, Vt. -

An accident on the site of a new wind power project in southern Vermont has taken the life of construction worker.

Vermont State Police say a crane being operated at the Deerfield Wind site in Searsburg struck a high tension transmission line electrocuting the crane operator, David Sprague of Windham, Maine.

Police and state safety investigators are looking into how the accident happened.

Avangrid Renewables broke ground on the 15-turbine project in Searsburg in December.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.