Burlington voters to pick replacement city councilor

Burlington voters to pick replacement city councilor

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Voters in Burlington's Ward 7 will be heading back to the polls this summer.

It's to pick the replacement of city councilor Tom Ayres who is resigning after taking a job with an art center in Randolph.

The special election is slated for June 27.

