It's Tax Day: What you need to know

Vermont tax staffers and the machines they operate are humming along. More than 160,000 property filings are handled locally, while more than 370,000 income tax returns will be processed here.

Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom sums up the scene: "It's truly nutty!"

Vermont's top 10 percent of earners-- households that make more than $120,000-- pay 61 percent of the income bill, while those making less than $100,000 pay some of the lowest effective rates in the country.

The state's property taxes are among the highest in the country but keep in mind that two-thirds of locals get a break based on their income. Those that don't-- second home owners and businesses-- account for 86 percent of the $1 billion collected across the state.

Digital returns and the scanned paper versions make it easier to detect those who fudge how much they owe. But the commissioner admits the honor system is critical, as they only have the resources to truly inspect a fraction of Vermonters' tax returns.

"We want to look at equity, parity and just dollars," Samsom said. "It's not fair to hardworking Vermonters that are paying the right and fair amount every year to have folks not paying."

In fact, the vast majority of Vermonters short the state at least a little bit of what it’s due. Only about 10 percent of filers pay sales tax they avoided by shopping online or in sales tax-free states like New Hampshire.

"Pay your use tax," Samsom said. "It's the right thing to do."

While April 18 is your deadline, Samsom and his staff have plenty of work ahead. All this will take through the summer to process, especially given plenty of Vermonters file for extensions.

About 75 percent of returns are out, but if you're just getting around to it, e-filers can expect to wait 6-8 weeks for a refund and it's 10 weeks or more for those who file the old-fashioned way.

If you won't make the April 18 deadline, there are few steps you'll want to take: file for an extension and make an estimated payment if you think you will owe taxes. And you do want to file your homestead declaration with the state.