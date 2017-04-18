Quantcast

Cuomo reveals tax returns, reports $400,000 income

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo reports earning $400,000 on his federal tax return for 2016.

The Democratic governor made his tax returns available to journalists Tuesday afternoon, revealing a sharp increase in royalties from his 2014 memoir "All Things Possible."

The nearly $168,000 Cuomo accrued from his gubernatorial salary is boosted by $218,000 from the book and some investment income.

The returns show Cuomo donated $20,000 to HELP USA, a charity for the homeless he founded decades ago.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl) and her husband reported just under $368,000 in income on their returns. They will owe $3,700 to the federal government and $1,700 to the state.

Hochul is married to William Hochul, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York. They donated $21,000 to charities last year.

