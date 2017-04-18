Quantcast

Lake Champlain closing in on flood stage

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Rising waters in Lake Champlain are prompting flood concerns.

The lake is not yet at flood stage but it is inching closer.

Flooding technically starts when the lake reaches 100 feet at the King Street Ferry dock in Burlington. It currently stands at 99.72 feet.

And recent wet weather combined with snowmelt is forcing water levels even higher.

