NH unemployment rate rises slightly to 2.8 percent

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for March was 2.8 percent, up 0.01 percent from the February rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2016 was 2.8 percent.

The state estimates that 731,100 people were employed last month, a decrease of 280 from the previous month and an increase of 6,060 from February 2016.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was 4.5 percent, a decrease of two tenths of a percentage point from the February rate. It was a decrease of 0.5 percent from the March 2016 rate.

