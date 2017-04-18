Opioid epidemic fuels demand for foster families

We have new statistics on the number of children in state custody in Vermont. The number has been increasing since 2014 and DCF leaders say the primary driver is the opiate addiction epidemic.

As of June 30, 2014, there were 1,075 children in DCF custody. In just two years, that number was up nearly one-third to 1,392 children.

DCF leaders say the epidemic has brought an unprecedented need for foster families. And while the number of young kids entering state custody is at historic levels, finding long-term homes remains an extraordinary challenge.

Parents addicted to drugs. Kids being neglected. It's led to historic numbers of children in state DCF custody.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Why is it? Why is this happening?

Karen Shea/Vt. DCF Deputy Commissioner: I think that in our state, which is similar to many other states, they've experienced a significant increase of children coming into custody because of parental substance abuse. And in our state, opiates seem to be the most common factor driving that increase.

That includes an unprecedented increase in children under the age of 5 entering state custody. There were just 284 in 2013 but that number of kids nearly doubled in 2015 to 539. Once again, DCF cites substance abuse as the largest contributing factor to child neglect.

"Much of what we experience are kids that have developmental impacts. Things like they're not getting the amount of caregiving that you might expect a young child to need, routines and having predictable schedules," Shea said.

DCF says the younger aged children in need have presented a new challenge and a different type of demand on the foster care system.

"We need people who are comfortable with young kids, who know how to create structure and routine for young kids, who are available during the day to take care of a newborn," Shea said.

But there is a ray of hope. The total number of kids in state custody is down so far this year. And since 2014, there has been an increase in adoptions and an uptick in kids being reunited with their birth parents.

"We are always focused on reunification as a possible permanency outcome when safe and appropriate," Shea said. "We are also looking at other permanency outcomes, like a termination of parental rights or adoption by somebody else."

DCF has to follow a statutory standard defining abuse and neglect that has to be met before they can become involved with a family.

Part of the child protection system includes the judicial system. It's ultimately up to a judge to determine whether a child should be removed from a home, custody or visitation.