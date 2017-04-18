Vt. police join forces with teens to stop sexting

A group of high school students have teamed up with law enforcement to bring awareness to the dangers of sexting.

Officials say it comes after a rise in sexting-related incidents in Addison County within the past eight months. At Mount Abraham Union High School in Bristol, a group of students are working on their acting and screenwriting.

"We're filming one of our PSA ideas, we are filming a couple so we have options," said Siena Hoagland, senior.

These ideas aren't for a class or after-school activity.

"I wanted them to come up with something that they thought would really inspire their peers," said Joshua Otey, Bristol Police Department.

Otey has been on the Vermont Crime Against Children task force for about a year.

"When I first joined the task force, I was investigating cases across the state and I've noticed that there has been a lot more cases that have come up locally," said Otey.

Right now, he's investigating a case involving 26 victims whose pictures were distributed across the internet and some of those victims were as young as 12.

"I thought that doing a PSA ad would be something that I distribute beyond being able to make an appointment and go and teach a class. This is something that I could distribute pretty far and wide," said Otey.

Otey meets with a group of about 12 students every other week to brainstorm scenarios involving students and sexting.

But for some, the scenarios are a reality.

"I see it far too often," said Hoaglund.

After witnessing the harm sexting has caused to some of her peers, Hoagland decided to join the team to help bring awareness.

"Some people just expect that even if something is to go wrong that it will only affect their high school years and they don't realize that it can keep going and they don't realize that they can get arrested," said Hoagland.

The group plans to send their short scenes to a production company or local college.

"Hopefully that video will them become a PSA that we can spread around Vermont," said Hoagland.

The Bristol Police Department weren't the only ones noticing a rise in incidents. The Addison County state's attorney and justice coordinator have also joined forces to educate students about harm sexting can cause.

Sending or receiving and sharing naked pictures of a minor is illegal. Once a juvenile is caught sexting, they can be tried in court.

We spoke with Addison County Youth Coordinator Pierre Cotton who helps educate those kids who have been caught.

"I work with officer Otey and we put together a sexting curriculum or a workshop that is two days and we work with kids to learn about this programming and give them knowledge about not only sex and sexting but about healthy relationships," said Cotton.

Cotton believes social media and programs on television play a big part in the rise of sexting and it's not only in Addison County but across the country.

In addition to a sexting education program, the minor caught sexting can also be required to complete community service.