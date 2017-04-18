Police investigate threats to South Burlington schools

Another Chittenden County school has received threats.

The South Burlington Police are investigating threatening messages sent to staff members in the district. We know that staff members at South Burlington schools received two concerning messages Tuesday, one by email and another by phone.

"It was just a general statement, a safety statement, concerning wanting to harm people in our schools," said David Young, South Burlington schools superintendent.

Young described the threats the middle and high schools received Tuesday.

"The police are aggressively looking into it for us. We want to make sure that we help them in any way we can get to the individual or individuals that are doing that," said Young.

Young said a South Burlington teacher received a threatening email at around 11:30 a.m. He tells us investigators believe the email came from outside of the district and that a student's account was hijacked to send the message.

"Probably had seven or eight police officers helping to ascertain maybe where the information came in from," said Young.

The superintendent also says that around 2 p.m., the main office received a concerning phone call.

"We're working to figure out that one, as well," Young said.

Young says the high school was on lockdown for a short time but the school day was largely unaffected. South Burlington Police say they are continuing to investigate the messages but they do not believe students or faculty are in danger.

"You put the trust into when they're here. So again, thank you South Burlington Police for doing what you need to do," said Megan Spiezio-Davis, a South Burlington parent.

The parents were informed about the messages via email after the school day. Many parents we spoke with say threats against schools are becoming too familiar.

"You always worry now. You worry all the time. It doesn't matter where you're at," said Spezio-Davis.

Just last week, Essex High School was on lockdown for a threat, too.

"A little surprised, especially after what happened in Essex. Just that, what's happening type of thing. Is this a new fad that's happening in the area," said Spezio-Davis.

Young says he doesn't know if the same individual or individuals are behind both threats toward the South Burlington schools.

"The police department has provided us with a low-risk assessment right now," Young said. "With the help of our police department, the South Burlington Police, we feel like we're in a good place."

The South Burlington Police declined our request for an interview. Some parents say they wish they would have found out about the messages sooner than they did, while others are just glad their kids are safe. The superintendent tells us there will be police at the schools again Wednesday.

Related Story:

Police: Essex High School threat probably a case of 'swatting'

Essex Jct. students return to classroom after lockdown

Police search for answers after Essex school threat

Threat leaves Essex Jct. schools locked down for hours

Keeping kids safe at school

Tips on talking to your kids about school threats