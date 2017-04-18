Dump truck takes down power lines on Route 7

There was traffic trouble for commuters Tuesday afternoon in Ferrisburgh.

At around 5 p.m., a dump truck turning onto Route 7 near Vermont Cookie Love took down power lines. The lines fell around the dump truck and then a tractor-trailer hit the lines.

Vermont State Police say power was knocked out in town and cars were rerouted as crews worked to clear the scene.

"The dump truck was leaving the dump yard and unfortunately he did not have his dump bed down all the way and since it was up in the air, it snagged the power lines," said Sr. Tpr. Rob Helm, Vermont State Police.

Troopers say the downed power lines also sparked a nearby brush fire in a field off Route 7, so fire crews were called to the scene, as well.