Tensions rise in US, North Korea

North Korea's failed missile launch has President Trump calling for Kim Jong-un to behave.

So is the United States on the brink of war with North Korea?

Our Eva McKend sat down with Matthew Carlson, a political science professor at UVM who specializes in East Asia. Carlson didn't go so far as to say the countries are on the edge of war. But he did say North Korea has a long history of military aggression and should be taken seriously. Kim Jong-un's "military first" beliefs dictate his position in how he deals with the international world. And it all stems from the way his father governed the country.

"His father started it. There's a long history with Korea. And Korea had been the most industrialized country after World War II. The Korean War leveled much of that and then over the decade they squandered all of the advancements that they've had," Carlson said.

Some examples of that military might-- North Korea can launch missiles from submarines and they have a 1 million man army.

President Trump was very critical of China during the campaign but will he change his position now that he may need them as allies against North Korea? Carlson said it's no different than what President Obama did. But it may not work-- North Korea has shown it is very resistant to any kind of pressure, even from neighboring Asian countries.

