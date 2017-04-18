Thunder Road is sold

Vermont's most famous quarter-mile is under new ownership. The iconic Thunder Road International SpeedBowl has been sold.

Cris Michaud and Pat Malone have purchased the track, which opened back in 1960, from longtime owners Ken Squire and Tom Curley. Financial details have not been released.

Michaud, from Northfield, is a name very familiar to race fans. He is a three-time Late Model track champion at Thunder Road and after retiring from competition, spent the past several seasons working for Curley both at T-Road and as part of the American Canadian Tour, primarily as race director. He stepped down from that role last summer. Malone is a Montpelier-based businessman who has sponsored cars at Thunder Road.

Thunder Road will open its 58th season of racing a week from this Sunday with the Merchants Bank 150.