Update: Police say no charges in flasher investigation near Lake Willoughby

Update:

Police say no one will be charged in this incident.

They say no criminal conduct or activity was found, that no danger to the public was found in relation to the incident, and that the incident does not appear to be related to any others reported in the area.

The case is now closed.

Original story:

Vermont State Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a young girl. It happened Tuesday in the south beach area of Lake Willoughby.

Police say while these situations are rare, they do happen. They tell parents and children that if this does occur, the safest thing to do is run away.

"In a situation like that if someone makes you uncomfortable, leave the situation as quick as possible. Do not engage the individual, and call the police at your first opportunity," Vt. State Trooper Daniel Lynch said.

Lynch says around noon Tuesday, a man approached a young girl and asked her a series of questions.

"A lot of children have cellphones nowadays and know how to use them, so if they can call the police, that should be the first thing that should be done and run away," Lynch said.

Police say this isn't the first time something like this has happened in the Lake Willoughby area.

"Police have an open investigation of a similar situation in the general area earlier this year. There are not by any means a lot of these situations, however, there are a couple recent ones that are being investigated," Lynch said.

Lynch says they are not sure if this incident is linked to the previous ones this past year, but it is something they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

A previous version of this story contained a description of the suspect, which has been removed since no charges were filed.