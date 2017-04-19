Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison overnight

A frightening situation in Colchester when a car got stuck some railroad tracks as a train approached.
The town of Vernon has opted to leave the Brattleboro Union High School district.
The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate held steady in June at 3.2 percent.
The Manchester VA Medical Center, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, has appointed two more interim leaders.
A university in Vermont is seeking approval for an inflatable dome for indoor track and other sporting events.
Firefighters battled flames at Centennial Field Thursday night.
After a Burlington High School student drowned near Oakledge Park, city officials are now reviewing emergency responses and the oil platforms off the shoreline.
A nationwide manhunt for a person of interest in a Vermont homicide is over. Now, the victim's heartbroken twin sister feels some relief the man has been captured.
