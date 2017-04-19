Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison overnight

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in a Massachusetts prison overnight.

Prison officials say the former New England Patriots player was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital.

In a statement Wednesday, Massachusetts state prison officials said corrections officers discovered Hernandez hanged in his cell. They say he hanged himself with a bed sheet he attached to his cell window and tried to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd back in 2013. Just days ago, the former Patriots tight end broke down in tears as he was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. The jury only found him guilty of a firearms possessions charge.

Massachusetts State Police have launched an investigation into the apparent suicide.