Former foster child wins volunteer award

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A luncheon put on by KidSafe Collaborative awarded five people and one group for their work with children in the Chittenden County area.

One of the winners, Ridmi Coe, who got the Outstanding Volunteer Award went through the foster system.

Coe talked about how she struggled with it during her teenage years.

She also shared how it eventually played a huge role in giving back to other local children.

