Seth Rogen 'proud to be a Pike' after joining UVM fraternity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Seth Rogen has gone from battling a fraternity to joining one.

The actor who played a new dad doing battle with a rowdy fraternity in "Neighbors" has officially joined the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at the University of Vermont.

Rogen paid a visit to the fraternity Monday after the brothers raised $32,000 for his Hilarity for Charity, which helps fund Alzheimer's research.

After going bowling with the fraternity, he was inducted as an honorary member in what the school calls a "top-secret ceremony." Rogen writes on Twitter that he's "proud to be a Pike." Video shows him sharing drinks with fraternity members.

I joined a Fraternity today and it was amazing. Proud to be a Pike. https://t.co/J3aHYb7Rkx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2017

