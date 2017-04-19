Quantcast

Vermont to New York bus link moving forward

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A bus-to-rail service from Vermont's Bennington-Manchester region to the Rensselaer, New York, Amtrak station is moving ahead.

The Bennington Banner reports that riders will be picked up and dropped off at the Bennington station parking lot on Depot Street. The Vermont Agency of Transportation has approved the location.

The new bus-to-rail route will include stops in Manchester.

State officials still need to approve a transportation company that will operate the service. Bennington officials say they would like the state to issue a request for proposals by June. They hope the service will be fully operational by August or September.

