Vermont faces seasonal worker shortage due to visa cap

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Businesses in Vermont are struggling to deal with a lack of seasonal workers due to the congressional cap on the number of H-2B work visas made available annually.

The Burlington Free Press reports that businesses like ski resorts and retreats rely on seasonal labor due to Vermont's low unemployment rate. Mike Solimano, who runs the Killington ski resort, says it is hard to find residents who are interested in seasonal jobs, and those who are can be difficult to retain. Solimano also says that a number of the unemployed may not be employable at all, due to the opioid epidemic.

Another issue blamed is a widening age gap. Tom Torti, president of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce, says the state isn't producing and retaining young people as residents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.