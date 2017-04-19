Upstate NY park expands its Revolutionary War history

STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York park is expanding with a new parcel of land - the site of a turning point in the American Revolution.

Saratoga National Historical Park says it has acquired 170 acres of land for preservation from the Open Space Institute.

The Times Union reports that the area encompasses a battle point from which the American Army fortified its defense against the British in the Battle of Saratoga in 1777.

The American victory in this battle led to the surrender of British general John Burgoyne and influenced France to ally itself with the United States.

The land also includes a segment of the Champlain Canal, which connects the Hudson River to Lake Champlain.

